Project Surveyor

Company NES Global Talent

Location Paris-l'Hôpital

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Inspector Jobs - Subsea

Salary €45000 to €60000 Per year

Job ID 619059

NES Global Talent is looking for a(3 year + experience) for an EPC company for Offhore Operations Assistance and analysis on Subsea equipement.The mission will take place in France but there will be some trips abroad.The candidate must speak bothandand be an EU resident otherwise will not be considered.Start Date : November 2017Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.