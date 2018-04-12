Project Services Lead

Company Fircroft

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

The Role:

This position is supporting the Arran Project to Sanction on a temporary basis and thereafter will become a permanent position during project execution.



Initial responsibility of the position will be to provide immediate support to the existing team, with regard to successful delivery of the project to completion of Define Phase, thereafter assuming full responsibility, within Execute Phase, for Budget and Cost Management, Planning, Management of Change, Risk Management and other Project Reporting Functions.



Summary of Responsibilities:



-Assume full responsibility for implementation, maintenance and update of the project Integrated Plan, ensuring the forecasting and re-baseline exercises are carried out

-Ensure that project wide reporting standards are satisfactorily structured, maintained and delivered, by all groups and contributors, similarly ensuring that the required project dashboards are set up and reported in a correct and timely manner

-Oversee set-up of Project Budgets into a structured WBS, which is reflective of scope and contract execution strategy

-Ensure that all costs (actual and forecast) are reported against WBS and that all variations and potential changes are included, as required, within the Project Forecast of final cost, at all times

-Implement and Manage Risk Analysis and Probabilistic exercises on Budgets

-Manage all weekly ad monthly reporting requirements



Job Type Contract

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management Jobs

Salary £400 to £600 Per week

