Company Orion Group

Location Houston

About the Role:

OVERVIEW

Our client is a market leader in fabrication, maintenance and servicing of facilities, vessels and structures for the power and energy sectors. Due to a new project award, they're looking for an experienced Project Quality Manager for their corporate office on the west side of Houston.

The Project Quality Manager will oversee the Quality Assurance and Quality Control aspects of the Project. The Project Quality Manager will develop and maintain the project quality plan in accordance with the project specifications, governmental regulations & standards, and the Contract. The PQM is charged with ensuring that the Company meets the quality and efficiency standards set forth by the Company and Client specifications.

REQUIREMENTS

BS in Quality Management/Engineering, Civil Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or related

Certification in ASQ Certified Manager of Quality/Organizational Excellence, Certified Quality Engineer or Certified Quality Auditor

Minimum of 15+ years' experience in quality management in Oil and Gas environment, refinery preferred

Minimum of 8+ years' experience in quality manager role in Oil and Gas environment, refinery preferred

5+ years' EPCICS experience required

Travel: 10% - 20% to Houston base engineering firm and Client offices. 10% - 25% Occasional travel to Lousiana office and various domestic and international site locations when warranted

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Quality Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

