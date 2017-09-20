Project Quality Engineer

About the Role:

4 x Project Quality Engineer - 6 month contract - Staffordshire

I am currently looking for 4 Project Quality Engineer on contract for 6 months (will extend)

Position - Project Quality Engineer x 4

Duration - 6 Month Contract (will extend)
Location - Staffordshire

Interviews - End of this week and start of next week

The essential skills and experience I need are:



* ITP experience is essential
* PPAP experience is a bonus
* DFMEA & PFMEA experience would be good
* Inspection on manufacturing equipment
* Putting quality plans together
* Client facing


