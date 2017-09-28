About the Role:
The Role:
An urgent vacancy has arisen for a Project Quality Advisor to join our client's nuclear Quality and Compliance team based at Westlakes.
Key responsibilities as a Project Quality Advisor:
* Support the identification of project Stakeholders and their requirements
* Support the development of the right working environment for the project by adopting
* Collaborative working behaviours (in accordance with BS11000) with project stakeholders
* Build positive relationships between the main client and sub-contractors to ensure the work is delivered in a safe and timely manner.
* Reporting to the Quality Lead you will be interacting with all levels of internal customers as well as liaising with suppliers and clients.
You will also be responsible to:
* Identify and implement opportunities for improvement or good practice within the project context, or your specific area of responsibility.
* Communicate these with the Regional Quality Lead to ensure alignment with the regional strategies and business plans.
* Active contributor to external quality forums and events e.g. CQI Next Generation Network and Branch Events
The Company:
A leading international engineering, project management and services provider to the highly regulated nuclear, defence, oil & gas, and science & research industries. Our client's expertise has been developed over many years and is backed up by a highly trained, committed workforce and a wide range of specialist resources.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Experience in a quality position in a highly regulated industry, typically 3+ years
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Nuclear experience
* SC clearance
* Audit course
About Fircroft:
