Company Fircroft

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

The Role:

An urgent vacancy has arisen for a Project Quality Advisor to join our client's nuclear Quality and Compliance team based at Westlakes.



Key responsibilities as a Project Quality Advisor:



* Support the identification of project Stakeholders and their requirements

* Support the development of the right working environment for the project by adopting

* Collaborative working behaviours (in accordance with BS11000) with project stakeholders

* Build positive relationships between the main client and sub-contractors to ensure the work is delivered in a safe and timely manner.

* Reporting to the Quality Lead you will be interacting with all levels of internal customers as well as liaising with suppliers and clients.



You will also be responsible to:



* Identify and implement opportunities for improvement or good practice within the project context, or your specific area of responsibility.

* Communicate these with the Regional Quality Lead to ensure alignment with the regional strategies and business plans.

* Active contributor to external quality forums and events e.g. CQI Next Generation Network and Branch Events



The Company:

A leading international engineering, project management and services provider to the highly regulated nuclear, defence, oil & gas, and science & research industries. Our client's expertise has been developed over many years and is backed up by a highly trained, committed workforce and a wide range of specialist resources.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience in a quality position in a highly regulated industry, typically 3+ years



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Nuclear experience

* SC clearance

* Audit course



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Key words: quality engineer, quality advisor, quality administrator, qa engineer, quality support, qa advisor, project quality engineer, project quality advisor, nuclear, sellafield, audit, auditing

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Administrator Jobs

Salary £26 to £32 Per hour

Apply Apply Now