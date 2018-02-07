About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES' client, a service and solutions provider within the Oil & Gas industry, is seeking a PROJECT PROCUREMENT MANAGER to be based in MALAYSIA.
Located in the country's capital of Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent opportunity; a novelty in offering stability in the current climate.
The tasks associated with this role include, but aren't limited to;
*Development and implementation of the Project Supply Chain Management strategy
*Ultimate responsibility for all SCM matters within the project which will include:
oSet up an optimum functional organization in terms of resources and procedures
oContribute to procurement packages on project critical SCM activities
oDevelop and supervise the regular updating of the Project Procurement Plan
oIdentify and manage specifically Client Supplied items
oEnsure proper closing out of the Contracts with Suppliers/Subcontractors
The requirements connected to this role are;
*At least 10 years of experience within Oil & Gas
*At least 5 years of experience in a similar capacity
*Extensive experience in Procurement activities
oSpecialising in the maintenance of Main Work Barge, DLB & PLB
Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com