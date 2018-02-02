Project Planner / Scheduler

Company Fircroft

Location Billingham,Durham,England

About the Role:

Role Expectations

Comply with UK Legislative, Regulatory and Company Safety requirements

a. Actively supports the Cardinal Rules, PSI and Life Saving Rules initiative.

b. Adhere to site policies, procedures, rules, IMPACT and site Management of Change Systems.

c. Recognise COMAH regulations and Process Safety implications.

d. Support compliance with legislation and corporate requirements for Mechanical equipment.

e. Responsible for ensuring the completion / response to Hazard Recognitions, and supports Incident Investigations.

f. Comply with communication of all safety-related issues

g. Collate, coordinate and participate in Accident Investigations as required.



Planning and Scheduling of Projects - Design

a. Produce P6 Level 3 and Level 4 design plans.

b. Monitor, measure and forecast completion dates.

c. Produce 'S' curves



Construction / Commissioning

a. Produce a weekly plan and schedule in SAP and GWOS.

b. Estimate man hours / durations using agreed site norms based upon issued design.

c. Monitor and measure working hours against planned working hours and AFE budgets.

d. Produce 'S' curves, calculate Earned Value, CPI, SPI etc.

e. Plan emergent work and Cat 3 punch list items



Forecasts / Reporting

a. Produce weekly and monthly reports for issue to senior management team.

b. Produce cost forecasts for input into the monthly cost meetings.

c. Check and provide a summary report of monthly forecast costs Vs Monthly actual costs.



Other

a. Raise requisitions and expedite materials.

b. Chair planning meetings and issue minutes where required.

c. Visit vendors to check and monitor progress.

d. Aid AFE submissions



Ensure adherence to the departments financial and contract management strategy

a. Responsible to monitor the contract value, ensuring that the work scope is effectively delivered and the scope is not expanded or changed unless the appropriate process is followed and approved.

b. Determine and help prepare rotating equipment budgets and estimates for the site maintenance budget

c. Generates ideas for cost saving/efficiencies







Demonstrate leadership competencies

a. Leading Self - Takes Accountability of actions leading by example, following through on commitments and holding others accountable; Drives Performance managing situations and problems, to deliver results whilst balancing short-term and long-term priorities; Makes Decisions generating effective solutions in a timely, safe and ethical manner

b. Leading Others - Communicates Effectively to gain understanding, to influence and to drive performance to achieve business results; Partners Collaboratively to build strong relationships and trust and to collaborate across the organisation

c. Leading the Business - Thinks Strategically by understanding global, political and market trends and stakeholder needs and how they impact our business; Demonstrated Financial / Quantitative Acumen understanding how key financial data impacts the Company; Leads Change by encouraging innovative thinking and continuous improvement adapting resourcefully, flexibly and positively.





Business Expectations

* Provide assistance to the Projects Team Leader when required.

* Actively participate in the Performance Management System

* Understand own responsibility in the OE framework system.

* Interact with internal and external business parties as required.

* Coach, support and mentor team members / peers.



Competency Requirements

* Approved apprenticeship / NVQ Level 3 or equivalent - Essential

* Minimum City & Guilds/ ONC certificate in engineering discipline or equivalent - Essential

* Primavera 6

* Familiarity with CDM Regulations. - Desirable

* Maintenance experience in the oil and gas industry or other regulated industry - Essential

* Strong understanding of activity scheduling, planning and site working standards - Essential

* Knowledge of engineering principles and proven ability to apply them to real-world problems. - Essential

* Hold a Full UK driving licence and to drive company vehicles where appropriate - Essential

* Demonstrate effective interpersonal, leadership skills and supervisory competence - Essential

* Ability to use Microsoft packages and SAP - Essential

* Good reporting, communication and workload management - Essential

* Appropriate Physical and Mental Capability to undertake the role - Essential

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £40 to £43 Per hour

Apply Apply Now