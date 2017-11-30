Company Vivid Resourcing

Location London

About the Role:

My client is actively looking for a Project Planner on a 12 Month contract basis to work on a Power Station Project within the London region. One of the functions of the Project Control Division is to develop and manage resource loaded project schedules, provide analysis, management and reporting to challenge and improve project execution.

The individual must be able to prepare programmes / schedules in the Design/Engineering environment with limited support from engineers. It is essential that the ideal candidate is available immediately or on a short term notice period as my client will look to move quickly as of when the most suitable candidate comes onto the market.

Key Requirements

- At least 10 years within the Planning industry

- Comfortable working with Primavera P6

- HND or equivalent in engineering

- Comfortable using Asta Planning software

Location: London

Duration: 12 Months

Rate: Negotiable

If anyone is interested, please send over your CV and I will be in touch ASAP.



Regards

