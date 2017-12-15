Project Planner

Company Vivid Resourcing

About the Role:

My client is actively looking to recruit a Planner. The successful post-holder will be responsible for providing Project Controls support and maintain project KPIs.

Key Responsibilities:

* Support and maintain the contractors plan in accordance to the contract* Ensuring the effective and efficient maintenance of the programme* Communicate programme performance, time and outcomes in a timely way with stakeholders and the Project Managers and generate and realise teams* Manage and control programme information* Support in implementing and promoting strong programme governance throughout the delivery of the project* Assist the Control Manager with the financial progress and performance reporting and management of works programme* Explore requirements of client and incorporate the same as best possible to have a competitive edge* Understand the constraints, logistics, any site specific requirements and clear all doubts that may rise from reading the tender documents/drawings.* Preparation of programme and method information for inclusion in submission document as per the tender deliverables requirement.* Support and Develop the tender programme into a fully integrated Design, procurement and project programme in co-ordination with the site management team.* Attend tender handover meeting, discuss about the methodology and programme strategy and describe potential target that can be achieved, any ideas for improvement on time and cost etc.* Develop short term programmes as per the requirements of the team to assist in managing micro elements of the project.* Assess the effects of client changes to the contract programme and advice the management if any delay notices/Early warnings are to be raised for extension of time on the project.* Conduct programme audits as required by senior management and submit independent report.

Key Skills and Qualifications:

* Holds the relevant qualifications (i.e. minimum of HNC/HND in relevant discipline)* Programme delivery experience on Civil Engineering projects but ideally on Highways.* Demonstrable experience in leadership, resource allocation and general management* Experience in risk identification and assessment* Detailed knowledge and experience of managing and maintaining a works programme

Duration: 12 Months plus

Location: West Midlands

Rate: Negotiable

