Project Materials Coordinator - 12 Month Contract

Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Project Materials Coordinator to coordinate materials from requisition to delivery offshore and any related returns. This is a 12 Month Fixed Term Contract and will be a key support role to the project team.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Materials Coordinator is required to work with the integrated planning team to understand priorities whilst managing the Materials Tracker for the robust management and control of materials, so that work order components can be tracked, expedited, receipted, consolidated and stored in advance of planned shipment dates.

The successful candidate will work closely with Procurement Buyers and Expeditor on a regular basis to ensure materials required to be purchased are identified and ordered, recognising supplier lead times, to ensure timely delivery to the warehouse.

Other duties include:

* Process plant, equipment and materials orders required to facilitate the Fabric Maintenance Campaign* Management of Fabric Maintenance shipping containers to and from the asset* Collate certification for all plant and equipment in use on the asset* Ensure materials required for offshore can be sourced from the inventory and are identified and issued to the respective work orders* Work with 3rd Party Vendors to ensure delivery and shipment of planned materials and equipment* Ensure that all changes to planned material movements are effectively communicated to ensure that all related personnel movements and operational plans are suitably amended

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Previous experience of logistics support to the Oil and Gas Industry is required along with a comprehensive understanding of materials and logistics processes.

Prior experience in a fast paced work environment, SAP and Microsoft Excel is also essential.

Bosiet, Mist and OGUK Medical certificates is desirable

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Logistics Coordinator Jobs,Materials Coordinator Jobs,Materials Logistics Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now