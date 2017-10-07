Project Manager/Facility Engineer

Company Progressive GE

Location Austin

About the Role:

Urgently searching for a Project Engineer for a large Oil and Gas company in Austin, TX.

This PM will be responsible for the execution of a special project to study the economic and technical feasibility of options to address issues with meeting Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) specifications in the operated Bakken field. This will include evaluation of options, presenting findings to management and key stakeholders, proposing path forward, and implementation of viable options.

Candidates must be local to Austin or willing to relocate at own expense as this is not a rotational position and relocation will not be offered.

Qualifications:

* 10+ years of facilities and/or operations experience required* 8+ years working with a producer/operator or service provider required* Significant experience with Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) specification and application* Bachelor's degree in Petroleum, Chemical, or Mechanical Engineering required* Must have current or recent US Onshore facilities experience* Experience with HYSYS process simulation and pipeline hydraulic modeling software preferred* Working knowledge of regulations, codes, and standards applicable to US onshore shale operating regions* Proven ability to resolve design issues and operating problems arising with gas gathering and processing facilities* Experience with project economics and value engineering are required* Strong MS Office skills: Excel spreadsheets, Word, PowerPoint & Outlook* Ability to travel to the field to support projects as needed

Responsibilities:

* Executing the project through the phases of project management, such as project concept selection, AFE preparation, design, execution, and commissioning* Evaluating technical and economic feasibility of numerous options, utilizing internal and external resources as needed* Utilizing the Management of Change process to implement changes on operating facilities* Providing input to the Facilities Team regarding modifications to make to future designs* Ensuring corporate requirements and initiatives related to HSE are incorporated in the design and execution of the project* Participating in design and HAZOP / PHA safety reviews* Preparing scope of work documents for construction and process equipment tender packages* Supporting Supply Chain Management activities* Preparing project cost estimates and documentation for AFEs* Weekly reporting of costs, progress, and related metrics

Personal Qualities:

* Ability to work in a team environment, as a leader and/or as a member* Proactive with a strong aptitude for multi-tasking* Strong leadership skills* Demonstrated problem solving ability applicable to US Onshore facilities* Independent, self-motivated, and results oriented; able to drive a project or task to completion* Demonstrated organizational and coordination abilities across multiple functional disciplines* Strong communications and people skills* High ethical and HSE standards* Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

If qualified and interested, please apply asap as this is an urgent position.

Vanessa Lopez 832.900.5935

