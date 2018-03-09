Project Manager - Walk To Work

Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Role Overview

WorleyParsons is looking for a Walk To Work Project Manager to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based onshore / offshore.

You will join the Project Management Function which leads the successful delivery of our projects from concept, FEED and detailed design services for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. The Project Management Function provides Project Directors, Project Managers, Project & Interface Engineers, and Package Managers ensuring that stakeholder objectives are met. Projects undertaken can be on a variety of contract basis, lump sum, reimbursable or risk and reward.

Key Responsibilities

* Establishment of the walk to work project execution plan. To include definition on project objectives and strategies, work scope, risk and opportunities, overall work plan and schedule, financial plan, quality and safety requirements, etc. This will be consistent with the terms of the respective contract and WorleyParsons project execution plan mandatory contents.* The administering of the contract agreements between WorleyParsons and its Client* The administering of the contract agreements between WorleyParsons and its subcontractors whereby WorleyParsons and Client interests are protected and costs are managed* The maintaining of close contact with respective Clients throughout the project to ensure satisfactory reaction to client's needs or criticisms* The monitoring and control of project performance against budget, schedule, and quality and safety requirements using appropriate control tools and reporting of same to WorleyParsons Management and Client* Preparation of regular project progress and cost reports* Cost report to include the Earned Value Analysis with Forecast on completion* The identification of changes in the scope of work and ensuring that appropriate change requests are current and adequate* The promotion of quality and safety on the project in consultation with quality and safety representatives. The issuing of directions for Job close-out and the securing of the final project acceptance and contract release from client

Role Requirements

* Candidate must have experience managing a Walk To Work (W2W) Project* Candidate to have a good understanding of how to execute safely a project with multiple work faces and work pack leaders, within the overall remit of an offshore installation.* Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject OR HND/HNC and preferably membership of appropriate Institute* Leading and managing multidiscipline projects through all phases of design, construction, commissioning and close out* Experience in either mechanical, structural, E&I or controls engineering discipline* Experience in project engineering of multidiscipline engineering design teams* Experienced in coordinating and interfacing with construction team and sub contractors* Experienced in coordinating and controlling team delivery in accordance with agreed cost, schedule and change without compromising HSSEQ standards* Experience in developing and maintaining good relationships with client and sub-contractors* Propose and execute remedial actions for all identified problem areas associated with schedule slippage.