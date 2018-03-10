PROJECT MANAGER - NORTHEAST U.S.

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

NORTHEAST U.S.

TRANSMISSION LINE AND SUBSTATION PROJECTS

Responsibilities:

Coordination and completion of projects

Oversee all aspects of projects, set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and summarize progress of project

Prepare reports for upper management regarding status of project

Oversee process of inspections of company assets (transformers, switch gears, poles, etc.)

Ensure that project budget is maintained

Input project data into asset management database

Requirements

5+ years of experience in the field or in a related area

Familiar with a variety of the field's concepts, practices, and procedures Electricity Distribution, Preventative Maintenance Programs) highly preferred

Extensive experience and judgement to plan and accomplish goals

PMP preferred

Engineering degree HIGHLY preferred

