Project Manager I

About the Role:

TITLE: Project Manager l

DURATION: 6 Month Contract

LOCATION: Houston (only local/commutable candidates)

SCHEDULE: 40hr work week. 8 Hour Days at 5 Days a week.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Ability to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.* Leadership and directing work to make an impact.* Establish a cost-effective environment.* Establishes and defines project team organization under guidance from supervisor.* Assures that adequate Project Controls for the project are functioning.* Analyze project controls documents with knowledge across a spectrum of projects.* Coach and mentor project team.* Read, analyze and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, mechanical flowsheets, piping specifications and governmental regulations.* Write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals.* Presenting weekly reports and progress updates* Executing in a time and schedule effective manner* Must communicate clearly and effectively, both verbally and written* Planning, organizing and running small projects up to $10MM TIC.

Requirements:

* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or technical field.* 5 years MINIMUM experience in the petrochemical and/or pipeline industries with 1-4 years exp. as a project manager or engineer.* Working knowledge of applicable pipeline and engineering codes/standards and their application.* Professional Engineering license preferred but not required.

