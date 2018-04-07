Project Manager - Hertfordshire - 6 Months - May Start

Company Vivid Resourcing

About the Role:

A global Pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a project manager with a background in the Life Science industry to join them on a contract basis at their site in Hertfordshire.

Key Requirements:

* 5+ years project management experience* Overseeing and delivering projects with a budget between £1,000,000-£5,000,000* Stakeholder management experience* Track projects in development to keep on time and budget, and align resources and tasks for proper allocation* Report project status to management* Life Science/Pharmaceutical background* Good understanding of GMP requirements* Experience working with asceptic filling lines* Managing a small team of 3-4 project engineers

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months (Initial)

Location: Hertfordshire

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

Start Date: May

