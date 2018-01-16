Project Manager (Gold Mining)

Company Fircroft

To coordinate the safe and cost effective execution of all Opencast Mining operations on the site and to ensure the achievement of production, cost and HSEQ targets at the highest standard and quality.



Strategy:

* Provide Strategic and Change Leadership to the Site Opencast Mining Team

* Align Strategy to customer business requirements





Policies and Procedures:

* Implement approved Opencast Mining Policies, Management Standards, Procedures, Protocols, Guidelines and Toolkits at Site Level

Production Management:

* Conduct daily Site Briefings

* Oversee topsoil removal operations

* Manage loading operations.

Reporting:

* Coordinate the daily, weekly and monthly site reports

Business Improvement:

* Participate in JAC RIJK AL-RUSHAID CONTRACTING & SERVICES CO. LTD Business Improvement initiatives



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Action Orientation

Leadership

Problem Solving and Analysis

Planning and Organizing

Maintaining Quality Results

Change Orientated

Building Strong Teams

Influencing

Approaching Work Strategically

Resilience

Aware of HSE Impact

Aware of Financial Impact

Creating Development Opportunities

Communicating Skills

Technically Competent

Cross Functional Awareness



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Bachelor in Mining Engineering

PMP is a plus

A proven track record with 10+ years of experience in Project Management, ideally within the mining industry.



