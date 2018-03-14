Project Manager

Company NES Global Talent

Location Oman,Middle East

About the Role:

Managing all facets of safe and timely scope delivery from Engineering and Procurement through Construction, Completions, Pre-commissioning and Commissioning to handover to Operations.

Establishing, maintaining and leading a cohesive and effective Project Team, through open communication and proactive collaboration. Providing support to anticipate and overcome challenges, whilst ensuring all quality standards are maintained and budgets controlled and followed.

Highly effective people management skills such as leadership, team, interpersonal, coaching, mentoring and supervisory skills. Must be able to build, motivate, develop and manage an effective team.

Agreeing and developing optimized execution strategies for work elements in close collaboration with the respective functional leads assigned to the project.

Establishing the sequence and timing of major work elements that support the contract schedule, while considering interdependencies, constraints and logic associated with the project critical path. Whilst owning the overall project schedule, the respective functional leads are accountable for their respective contributions.

Maintaining close control on project expenditure against the agreed budget, whilst applying wisdom to cover unbudgeted items that will provide execution benefits for client and the project. Ensuring appropriate inputs and realism in the cost forecasting compiled by the Project Services team, but responsible for challenging and validating those inputs.

Ensuring that lessons learned are captured and incorporated in a manner than reflects continual improvement, whilst also identifying and realizing associated cost savings.

Demonstrating and upholding a commitment to safe working under all circumstances and ensures all project activities are carried out in a way that avoids harm to people, assets and the environment.

Providing accurate and timely reporting and forecasting of all elements of the project performance to client senior management.

Proactively identifying risks that may jeopardise either project success or client performance and reputation. Establishing and implementing appropriate strategies and measures to provide effective mitigation of those risks.

Supporting client objectives of customer satisfaction and perception as a world class organization, with continuous improvement of methods, costs, build time reductions whilst delivering predictable and favourable outcomes.

Our client is seeking a motivated, but flexible individual with the capacity and experience to undertake the role of Project Manager.The ideal candidate will have between 15 – 20 years of relevant industry experience with a focus on successful project delivery, gained from positions of progressive responsibility in a variety of situations and projects. Familiar with differing contractual models and techniques used in the management and control of large scale EPC or EPCM projects.

15 – 20 years of relevant industry experience with a focus on successful project delivery, gained from positions of progressive responsibility in a variety of situations and projects.

Familiar with differing contractual models and techniques used in the management and control of large scale EPC or EPCM projects.

A recognized degree or equivalent in a relevant discipline.

