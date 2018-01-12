About the Role:
TITLE: Project Manager l
DURATION: 6 Month Contract
LOCATION: Houston (only local/commutable candidates)
SCHEDULE: 40hr work week. 8 Hour Days at 5 Days a week.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
* Ability to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.
* Leadership and directing work to make an impact.
* Establish a cost-effective environment.
* Establishes and defines project team organization under guidance from supervisor.
* Assures that adequate Project Controls for the project are functioning.
* Analyze project controls documents with knowledge across a spectrum of projects.
* Coach and mentor project team.
* Read, analyze and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, mechanical flowsheets, piping specifications and governmental regulations.
* Write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals.
* Presenting weekly reports and progress updates
* Executing in a time and schedule effective manner
* Must communicate clearly and effectively, both verbally and written
* Planning, organizing and running small projects up to $10MM TIC.
Requirements:
* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or technical field.
* 5 years MINIMUM experience in the petrochemical and/or pipeline industries with 1-4 years exp. as a project manager or engineer.
* Working knowledge of applicable pipeline and engineering codes/standards and their application.
* Professional Engineering license preferred but not required.
