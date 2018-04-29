About the Role:
Progressive GE is currently recruiting for an experienced Project Manager for a leading EPC contractor in Dubai - A global leader in Power and Transmission and Distribution sector.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Project Management for construction and execution of KV substation and associates cable works
- Provides schedule update data and information to enable updates of schedules and monitors progress against schedule
- Ensure Health and Safety requirements and compliance
- Planning for the jobs and tasks complete dates with the consultant, owner and the Company as per the agreed contract.
Requirements
- Must be approved by Gulf local authorities
- Degree qualified in Electrical Engineering
- Worked with Main EPC Contractor
- 15+ years experience
The UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.