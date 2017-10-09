Company G2 Recruitment

Location Catania

About the Role:

A client of mine, in the energy sector in the Mediterranean, is urgently looking for a Project Manager to assist with 3 major projects., around the value of £85 Million, for the next 12 months. There may be further work required after the 12 month period. Flights to my client will take around 3 hours from Gatwick and will between £150 and £350 return.

Key skills/Experience

-Power Plant experience

-Proven ability to handle suppliers,

-Procurement experience

First round interviews will be over Skype.

You must have the right to work in Europe without a visa to be eligible for this role.

If you are interested in finding out more about this job please send your CV ASAP.

Thanks,

Gerry

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary €10 to €1000 Per hour

Apply Apply Now