Project Manager

G2 Recruitment
Catania
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 8:05am

About the Role:

A client of mine, in the energy sector in the Mediterranean, is urgently looking for a Project Manager to assist with 3 major projects., around the value of £85 Million, for the next 12 months. There may be further work required after the 12 month period. Flights to my client will take around 3 hours from Gatwick and will between £150 and £350 return.

Key skills/Experience

-Power Plant experience

-Proven ability to handle suppliers,

-Procurement experience

First round interviews will be over Skype.

You must have the right to work in Europe without a visa to be eligible for this role.

If you are interested in finding out more about this job please send your CV ASAP.

Thanks,

Gerry

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Electrical Engineering Jobs
€10 to €1000 Per hour
