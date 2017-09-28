Company Progressive GE

Location Houma, Louisiana

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is seeking a Project Manager to join a well-established Oil & Gas Client in Houma, LA for a 1 year contract with the potential to extend/convert to a full time opportunity!

The ideal candidate should be able to perform the following:



* Under general supervision, promotes excellent customer relations at the work site.

* Plans and performs necessary calculations for the total job at the work site as needed.

* Coordinates the activities of service operators and specialists during the equipment rig-up and rig-down on a work site and the preparation and operation of equipment for performing a job.

* Ensures customer satisfaction with work performed.

* Responsible for management of the chemical/material inventory at the work site.

* Provides planning necessary for the job including instructions to the crew and dispute resolutions to approved levels.

* As needed, performs data collection and data distribution on jobs.

* Coordinates the clean-up, repair, and preparation of equipment for the next job.

* Provides on the job coaching to subordinates and utilizes competency processes to enhance skills development and the job performance.

* Responsible for ensuring field paperwork is correctly completed.

Requirements:



* Possession of an Offshore Survival and Emergency Training certificate.

* Possession of an Offshore Medical certificate.

* Completion of high school diploma or equivalent. Minimum of 5 years of experience in Pipeline and Process Services which includes experience in Pipeline Pigging, Hydro testing, flushing and / or Nitrogen Purging and Helium Leak Detection.

* Must possess exceptional skills within the service line and have a good general understanding of other service functions.

* Must be knowledgeable of HMS, HSE standards, work methods and guidelines for PSL personnel.

* Valid license to operate a motor vehicle is required.

Job Type Contract

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Process Manager Jobs

Salary $0 to $52 Per hour

