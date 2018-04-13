Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Purpose of Role:

Managing Projects and working closely with project accountants and other members of the team on each project to ensure that the agreed targets are achieved both on time and in budget. Responsible for project delivery and monitoring to ensure that at all time the department is working within the company's current policies on financial constraints, quality requirements operational procedures and client satisfaction.



Responsibilities

Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ)

The project Manager is fully responsible for familiarising themselves with the site HSEQ documentation, systems and procedures relevant to their area(s) of responsibility and for ensuring that they are understood and applied to everyone within their respective area/s of responsibility.

Shall ensure that only safe working practices are applied by persons within their area(s) of responsibility, with care for the environment and due consideration for quality requirements.

Shall ensure, so far as is reasonable practicable, that all persons who come within their area(s) of responsibility receive adequate information, instruction or supervision necessary for them to prevent or avoid risks to their health and safety.

Shall ensure that a high standard of housekeeping is maintained at all times throughout their area(s) of control.

Shall ensure that work equipment, premises and protective clothing and equipment provided within their area(s) of control are used as required and maintained in an efficient state and in good working order and repair.

Carry out HSEQ inspections as required.

Be involved in any HSEQ investigations to establish root cause and implement corrective, preventive actions.

Shall ensure that HSEQ problems which cannot be resolved immediately are raised quickly with their Line Manager.



Main Duties and Responsibilities



Working with colleagues to ensure that customer requirements are met

Building and maintaining partnerships with customers

Project management of individual projects from start to finish

Communicate regular project updates ensuring costing and financial information is accurate

Plan and organise resources in conjunction with HR.

Manage costing information to produce the best margins.

Meeting targets set by the company.

Preparing project achievement and spend details for weekly contract review meetings.

Delivery of projects on time and within budget



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

An Engineering qualification - preferably in marine applications

Experience in ship repairs

Experience of project managing large projects

Preferably experience gained in Marine/ Oil and Gas industry.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Leadership skills

Procurement experience

Budget management

Relationship management

Communication and interpersonal skills

Finance and budgeting

Making decisions

Planning and organising

Meeting targets

Accuracy and attention to detail

Leadership and teamwork

Problem-solving

Commercial awareness

Performance Management

Data analysis, excel and management reporting



About Fircroft:

