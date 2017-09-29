Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Milanere

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Project Engineering Manager to support development of projects at Milan office.

* Coordinate disciplines activities and control and forecast work area activities and deliverables against schedule* Work in coordination with procurement and subcontracting group as well as estimate department* Prepare erection requisition for mechanical works* Coordinate Junior Project Engineers during the preparation of key project documents (P&Id's, line list, equipment list etc.)* Organise, contribute and prepare notes for multidiscipline meetings to affect the timely completion of the requisition* Contribute and participate to work in an enthusiastic manner, working to the requirements of quality and environmental management systems maintained to ISO standards