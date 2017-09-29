About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Project Engineering Manager to support development of projects at Milan office.
* Coordinate disciplines activities and control and forecast work area activities and deliverables against schedule
* Work in coordination with procurement and subcontracting group as well as estimate department
* Prepare erection requisition for mechanical works
* Coordinate Junior Project Engineers during the preparation of key project documents (P&Id's, line list, equipment list etc.)
* Organise, contribute and prepare notes for multidiscipline meetings to affect the timely completion of the requisition
* Contribute and participate to work in an enthusiastic manner, working to the requirements of quality and environmental management systems maintained to ISO standards