Project Engineer- Rotterdam, Netherlands

Senior Project Engineer - The Hague, NetherlandsLeap29 is currently seeking a Senior Project Engineer, with experience in leading middle and large-scale projects, within the downstream, refinery and chemical/petrochemical markets.The right candidate will have a Bachelor or Master's Degree in Engineering with proven leadership experience in Refinery / Petrochemical markets, experience in Upstream Oil and Gas, (Fertilizers / Mining will also be considered if the leadership experience is well demonstrated).Duration: 12 Month Renewable ContractLocation: The Hague, NetherlandsStart: ASAPKey requirements:• Leadership skills in Project Engineering and the ability to lead large teams of 30+ Project Engineers• Accountability for the project success and to provide robust direction to the team• Plans and manages the work, including the man hour estimates and margin goals• Excellent communication and co-ordination skills (both verbal and written).• Flexibility to travel on a regular basis• Can work as part of an efficient team with project management and other disciplinesTechnical Skills• 5+ years of experience in project engineering activities under the supervision of Project Manager• Ensure timescales are being kept and deliverables are issued in a timely manner and as per schedule• Understand Project Procedure, Execution Plans, Quality Plans and assist PM in the proper execution of the project activities• Assist PM in organizing weekly meetings, compiling meeting notes, weekly project reports and such other project documentation• Assist in proposal coordination/compilation efforts• Capable of interacting with all stakeholders including clients and vendorsQualifications• 8+ years of experience in Engineering and Design• At least 5 years of experience in project engineering activities• Knowledge of Primavera/MS Project would be an advantage• Previous experience of independently handling small projects of up to 20000 hours would be an advantage• Open for short travel and deputation to sites where required