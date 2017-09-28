About the Role:Project Engineer (Product Support) - Puurs, Belgium
Start Date: ASAP
Duration: 1-year renewable contract
Rate: Negotiable hourly rate €
Leap29 are currently working alongside our Belgian partners, for a Pharmaceutical project in Purrs.
We require an experienced Project Engineer, to work on the vaccine facility to provide support for the validation and launch of a new drug.
Responsibilities:
·Perform risk based process validation.
·Provide product input into launch activities.
·Provide technical input for material, in-process, release, and testing-related evaluations.
·Author and contribute to technical documentation.
Key Requirements:
·Degree (Industrial Engineering, Industrial Pharmacist, Civil Engineering or Bio-engineering)
·2 years minimum project experience within the Pharmaceutical, Chemical or similar industry
·Knowledge of Quality systems and product testing/qualification is an asset
