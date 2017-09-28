Project Engineer (Product Support) - Puurs, Belgium

Company Leap29

Location Puurs

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category HSE Manager Jobs

Salary €0 to €0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 617712

Project Engineer (Product Support) - Puurs, BelgiumStart Date: ASAPDuration: 1-year renewable contractRate: Negotiable hourly rate €Leap29 are currently working alongside our Belgian partners, for a Pharmaceutical project in Purrs.We require an experienced Project Engineer, to work on the vaccine facility to provide support for the validation and launch of a new drug.Responsibilities:·Perform risk based process validation.·Provide product input into launch activities.·Provide technical input for material, in-process, release, and testing-related evaluations.·Author and contribute to technical documentation.Key Requirements:·Degree (Industrial Engineering, Industrial Pharmacist, Civil Engineering or Bio-engineering)·2 years minimum project experience within the Pharmaceutical, Chemical or similar industry·Knowledge of Quality systems and product testing/qualification is an assetPlease send CV's using the links provided.