Project Engineer, Midstream

Company NES Global Talent

Location Cameron

About the Role:

Manages a portfolio of projects for the site and provides key input into the 5-year CAPEX plan for the site.

Manage all phases of project development and execution with an emphasis on safety and performance specifications.

Supports all phases of project and leads the coordination of work including, safety, process design, front end engineering and design, detailed design, procurement, cost control, schedules, quality, construction planning, execution planning, and commissioning.

Liaison with Engineering and Construction (E&C) on larger projects.

Ensures the technical integrity of the project, including compliance with the project scope, specifications, sound engineering judgement and Cheniere basic engineering design documents.

Ability to lead a multi-discipline team of engineers, designers, and contractors.

Develop Authorization for Expenditure (AFE) documents and ensure the project deliverables are produced in accordance with the agreed parameters.

Report project status on a monthly basis including, updated cost reports, project forecast, variance report, procurement status, schedule, accomplishments, issues and path forward.

Coordinate project activities with technical service engineering, maintenance, and outage planning.

Participate in design engineering reviews, management of change (MOC) process, constructability review, operability review, safety review, HAZOP, and PSSR.

Deliver projects that ensure safe, reliable and efficient LNG operations and are executed on time and on budget.

Comply with all applicable laws, rules, regulations, policies and procedures following the highest ethical standards.

Participate in regulatory agency audits.

Reinforce safety and environmental awareness through frequent job observations and by interfacing with plant personnel.

BS in Engineering Degree, Professional Engineer’s (PE) License is a plus but not required

Experience: Fifteen (15) plus years of project engineering/management experience. Recent experience with LNG is preferred, however, petrochemical, NGL, cryogenic natural gas processing, or other hydrocarbon processing experience may be acceptable.

Strong leadership and administrative abilities are required.

An acute sensitivity to safety issues in a hazardous environment.

Exceptional written, verbal, organizational, planning and interpersonal communication skills.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary $125000 to $155000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 634356

NES Global Talent in partnership with a fast growing Midstream Operator is hiring Project Engineer for a permanent position based in Cameron, Louisiana.The Project Engineer should have broad understanding of project management from FEL through project completion. Experience with Design and Engineering activities related to LNG processing, storage, and transportation.Skills:This is an excellent opportunity to become part of a leading Midstream Operator who is driving forward increasingly specialized and innovative solutions. The successful applicant will receive a competitive compensation package comprehensive benefits, medical coverage, paid vacation, matching 401K and more. For more information on this opportunity, please reach out to Zeeshan Abdullah.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.