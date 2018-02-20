Project Engineer l

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS Performs engineering design evaluations and works to complete

projects within budget and scheduling restraints. Reviews industry policies and

procedures to ensure data accuracy, security, and regulatory compliance. Reviews

reports of production, malfunction, and maintenance to determine or address problems.

Provides technical support for the engineering process. Relies on instructions and preestablished

guidelines to perform the functions of the job. Works under immediate

supervision. Primary job functions do not typically require exercising independent

judgment. Back up responsibilities for the Project Manager as required TASKS AND

RESPONSIBILITIES Participates in Invitation to Tender (ITT) development, bid

evaluation and contractor selection - Participates in identification & sourcing long lead

equipment, assuring Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contractor support until

equipment is assigned to the contractor - Coordinates development of EMCAPS

Gate 3 deliverables - Coordinates

development of Functional Interaction Plan - Coordinates project issues resolution

process - Coordinates change requests & endorses change authorization -

Responsible for the completion of the assigned work scope consistent with the Project

Objectives - Engages Project Team and functional resources to verify that the design &

construction is consistent with project specifications & standards - Serves as interface

between Project Team & Contractor - Ensures smooth transitions between project

stages - Leads Project Management Team (PMT) in applying Project Management

Systems SKILLS AND QUALIFICQUALIFICATIONS - BS degree in engineering field - 5+ years

experience in multiple assignments in engineering, construction, and project

management and controls activities - Broad range of experience and skills through

multiple function & project assignments (Multi-discipline skill set) - Broad knowledge of

design standards, specifications & work processes - Strong leadership, influencing &

interpersonal skills - Strong organizational, coordination, planning & interface skills -

Ability to adapt to tight deadlines, heavy workloads & frequent changes in priorities -

Excellent communication skills & ability to read, write & speak fluent English - Proficient

in MS Office suite of software programs This is a job level 1 position: 1 to 10 years of

related experience is required





Specific Job Requirements/Skills

TWIC Card Fluent in English Work as part of XOM Project Team Work schedule 5x10s or 4x10s Roles & Responsibilities Overview: *Coordinate RFI's analyze for possible

quick resolution, log into register, forward for follow up, track follow up, close out

*Assist in coordination of Management of Change procedures *Participate in safety

oversight of construction work force *Assist in organizing PSSRs and punch list

closure *Assist in evaluation of FCOs *Assist in coordination between contractors *Field

construction experience (preferred), Construction Planner / Coordinator, Design

Engineer. or other relevant role



About Fircroft:

