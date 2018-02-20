Project Engineer l

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS Performs engineering design evaluations and works to complete
projects within budget and scheduling restraints. Reviews industry policies and
procedures to ensure data accuracy, security, and regulatory compliance. Reviews
reports of production, malfunction, and maintenance to determine or address problems.
Provides technical support for the engineering process. Relies on instructions and preestablished
guidelines to perform the functions of the job. Works under immediate
supervision. Primary job functions do not typically require exercising independent
judgment. Back up responsibilities for the Project Manager as required TASKS AND
RESPONSIBILITIES Participates in Invitation to Tender (ITT) development, bid
evaluation and contractor selection - Participates in identification & sourcing long lead
equipment, assuring Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contractor support until
equipment is assigned to the contractor - Coordinates development of EMCAPS
Gate 3 deliverables - Coordinates
development of Functional Interaction Plan - Coordinates project issues resolution
process - Coordinates change requests & endorses change authorization -
Responsible for the completion of the assigned work scope consistent with the Project
Objectives - Engages Project Team and functional resources to verify that the design &
construction is consistent with project specifications & standards - Serves as interface
between Project Team & Contractor - Ensures smooth transitions between project
stages - Leads Project Management Team (PMT) in applying Project Management
Systems SKILLS AND QUALIFICQUALIFICATIONS - BS degree in engineering field - 5+ years
experience in multiple assignments in engineering, construction, and project
management and controls activities - Broad range of experience and skills through
multiple function & project assignments (Multi-discipline skill set) - Broad knowledge of
design standards, specifications & work processes - Strong leadership, influencing &
interpersonal skills - Strong organizational, coordination, planning & interface skills -
Ability to adapt to tight deadlines, heavy workloads & frequent changes in priorities -
Excellent communication skills & ability to read, write & speak fluent English - Proficient
in MS Office suite of software programs This is a job level 1 position: 1 to 10 years of
related experience is required
Specific Job Requirements/Skills
TWIC Card Fluent in English Work as part of XOM Project Team Work schedule 5x10s or 4x10s Roles & Responsibilities Overview: *Coordinate RFI's analyze for possible
quick resolution, log into register, forward for follow up, track follow up, close out
*Assist in coordination of Management of Change procedures *Participate in safety
oversight of construction work force *Assist in organizing PSSRs and punch list
closure *Assist in evaluation of FCOs *Assist in coordination between contractors *Field
construction experience (preferred), Construction Planner / Coordinator, Design
Engineer. or other relevant role
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.