Project Engineer IV

The development is a gas and light condensate project that proposes to provide a new source of dry gas to the existing Darwin LNG (DLNG) production facility starting in 2023 and with a projected field life of approximately 20 years, subject to suitable commercial arrangements being put in place.

Early project work will be centered at ConocoPhillips Houston office and will likely relocate to the FPSO Contractor's design office and later to the Hull fabrication shipyard, further mobilisation will be required to support integration, transportation and installation activities.



- Assists the Project Team in planning and organizing day-to-day project activities.

- Supports administration of the project teams and the coordination of activities between project locations.

- Assists in organizing and controlling project work to ensure that all project objectives are being met with regard to safety, environment, cost, schedule, work environment, and quality.

- Ensures that all decisions and activities within the various project teams support the project's objectives and priorities.

- Prepares and gives presentations on project issues. Assists Project Control in the preparation of cost estimates.

- Obtains all necessary approvals for planned work.

- Monitor progress, manpower, and budget.

- Keeps team members informed on Project progress and developments.

- Monitors project document development and project change and variation orders.

- Promotes knowledge sharing and contribute to good communication and cooperation with Management and key individuals.



- Bachelors Degree BS/MS in Engineering or similar degree Typically 7 - 10 years of experience. Senior level.

- Minimum 5 years previous experience as turret Engineer for FPSO projects during FEED and design phase Minimum 5 years experience in installation, construction and commissioning of turret systems.

- Willing to relocate to the FPSO Contractor's design office, fabrication and integration yard and finally to the offshore installation location.

- Knowledge of Australian Marine Acts and Legislation (International / Commonwealth and State) and Industry guidelines



