About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Project Engineer (Fabric Maintenance), based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Monitor the contract budgets and costs.

Oversee the management and the selection and requisition of all plant, equipment and materials on the contract.

Lead negotiations with the customer where any variations and changes to contract carry commercial implications.

Take the leading role in preparation of pre-tender evaluations and in the preparation of tender submissions as required.

Ensure that all client expectations are delivered.

Follow up customer enquiries and demands promptly.

Appreciation of specialist disciplines i.e. scaffolding, painting, insulation, passive fire protection.

Ensure all activities including those of sub-contractors are managed.

Monitor all activities to ensure compliance with relevant HSEQ procedures, cost and schedule control across all contracts.

Understand the company safety policy requirements, ensuring at all times the works are undertaken and maintained to the highest safety standards.

Ensure that all hazards are identified and assessed to mitigate risk exposure.

Cultivate and develop good customer relations.

Qualifications & Experience:

Technical knowledge of company disciplines i.e. Specialist Cleaning / Water Jetting, NORM, Vessel Management, Planning, Cost Engineering

Computer literate with good knowledge of Microsoft Office Software

Strong attention to detail

Team player

Strong planning and organising skills

Effective communicator

Confidence to effectively delegate / man-manage / present

Fixed Term Contract position - 6 months

