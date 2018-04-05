Project Engineer - Cabling

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Netherlands,Europe

About the Role:

My client are a highly established offshore engineering contractor, currently looking for a Project Engineer with expertise in cable laying for an offshore project.

The role will involve a mix of office based project engineering, with some offshore work as well, all based in Netherlands.

* 12 month contract* Negotiable day rate

We are looking for candidates with at least 5 years experience in similar roles.

Please apply asap for consideration.

