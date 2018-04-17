Company Fircroft

The project engineer is responsible for providing technical expertise and support during select, define, and execute. He is to develop the technical designs according to the established STPs and when necessary seek to improve upon the STPs. The project engineer should utilize the existing value improving practices and proactively drive the project to design freeze at the appropriate time.



* Select Stage- Small Projects: - By project lead to provide input into the commissioning and S / U plan.

* Select Stage- Large Projects: - Ensure alignment with SPU STPs for small / medium projects; Create the SOR;

* Provide engineering design specifications;

* Project lead defines the technical options and the value proposition of each;

* Submit an MoC for any changes that meet the requirements per the process;

* Update appraise deliverables as required;

* Provide project scope input the project manager for the PEP;

* Create the project process and fabrication components of the quality plan;

* By project manager to provide input into the commissioning and S / U plan;

* Develop the define stage FM;

* Prepare PMAC for define stage; Define Stage:

* Perform VIPs;

* Develop the site specific PEP;

* Identify long lead items and develop experience modification rates;

* Review and endorse the integrated master control schedule;

* Review and endorse the integrated activity plan;

* By the project manager to get input on the requirements for the contractor performance management system;

* Execute the MoC process for any project scope changes;

* Provide input to define stage DSP;

* Prepare PMAC for execute stage; Execute Stage:

* Execute against the plan, monitor and intervene as required;

* Provide challenge to any changes once design freeze has been executed and force all changes to be captured through the MoC process;

* Use project baseline for look ahead planning and intervene as required;

* Contribute to the quantitative progress measurement plan;

* Execute the MoC process for any project scope changes;

* Execute the Ops MoC according to the established process;

* Monitor procurement activities to ensure on-time delivery of materials to meet the construction schedule;

* Make engineering work packages and materials are available in a timely manner to support fabrication and construction schedule;

* Review the PMAC report per the agreed quantitative progress measurement plan and take necessary intervention as required;

* Incorporating requirements of handover into project planning;

* Implement the proper QC according to the QA / QC plan;

* Provide input into the contractor performance management process;

* Participate in regular risk management reviews to identify and / or modifying additional or existing risks;

* Ensure appropriate planning, systems and tools are implemented during engineering and construction to facilitate commissioning;

* Assemble the handover package to fully inform Field Operations of the as-built condition of Field Operations including all applicable commissioning materials outlined in the GOC;

* Provide input to capture lessons learned and enter them into the knowledge management / empirical databases / shared learning system at the conclusion of each stage of execute activity.



