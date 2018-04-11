Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for a Project Engineer in Aberdeen for approximately 6 months. You will join the Project Management Function which leads the successful delivery of our projects from concept, FEED and detailed design services for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. The Project Management Function provides Project Directors, Project Managers, Project & Interface Engineers, and Package Managers ensuring that stakeholder objectives are met. Projects undertaken can be on a variety of contract basis, lump sum, reimbursable or risk and reward. Project size and complexity can vary significantly.



Project

You will be required to develop decommissioning workscopes on an asset with onshore and offshore locations. Working closely with the asset operations and engineering teams you will assess and develop workscopes and build an execution philosophy which is fit for purpose and cost effective.



Key Responsibilities

* Work with the operations and asset team to identify redundant equipment and develop decommissioning strategies* Prepare comprehensive scopes of work, including all required interfaces* Develop a fit for purpose construction execution plan* Manage all change in the scope of work and ensure that appropriate change requests are current and adequate* Provide input to the establishment of the project execution plan. To include definition on project objectives and strategies, work scope, risk management, overall work plan and schedule, commercial plan, quality and safety requirements etc. This will be consistent with the terms of the respective contract and WorleyParsons project execution plan mandatory contents* Administer of the contract agreements between WorleyParsons and its subcontractors whereby WorleyParsons and Client interests are protected and costs are managed* Maintain close contact with respective Clients throughout the project to ensure satisfactory reaction to client's needs or criticisms* Monitor and control project performance against budget, schedule, and quality and safety requirements using appropriate control tools and reporting of same to WorleyParsons Management and Client* Manage multi-discipline engineering teams in the delivery of scopes through regular progress meeting and by facilitation where multi-discipline issues require discussion and resolution* Promote quality and safety on the project* Job close-out and the securing of the final project acceptance and contract release from client* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

Essential

* Detailed understanding of oil and gas operations and equipment* Extensive construction experience* Ability to initiate and define workscopes, including experience preparing scopes of work* Proactive and collaborative approach* Experienced in project engineering of multi-discipline engineering design teams* Experience in coordinating and interfacing with construction team and sub-contractors* Experience in coordinating and controlling team delivery in accordance with agreed cost, schedule and change without compromising HSSEQ standards* Experienced in developing and maintaining good relationships with client and sub -contractors* Manage expenditure against project control budgets for projects. Alert management of any potential cost overruns

Preferred

* Degree or Equivalent in appropriate engineering subject OR HND/HNC and preferably membership of appropriate institute* Experienced in either process, mechanical, structural, E&I or controls engineering discipline