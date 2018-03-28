About the Role:
The Role:
My client is currently seeking a Project Engineer for their facility located in Mont Belvieu, TX.
Job Responsibilities
· Design pipelines, metering, pump, and compression equipment
· Model and evaluate terminal and fractionator systems, and suggest efficiency and debottlenecking projects
· Provide technical support for startups, troubleshooting, and system expansions
· Provide cost estimating for projects
· Generate AFEs
· Develop fractionation and terminaling system simulation models and review against operating conditions
· Suggest optimization projects to enhance system efficiencies
· Assure all Targa design and construction standards are met and followed
· Assure State, Federal and Targa regulations and policies in Safety and Environmental areas are adhered to within area of responsibility
· Provide detailed cost estimating for small to large capital projects
· Assist Project Managers (PM) with project controls including cost forecasting and project scheduling
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Minimum Essential Qualifications
· BS degree in Engineering, 10 years' experience in gas liquid fractionation, terminaling, construction and field operations.
· Possess and maintain a valid driver's license to include a safe driving record satisfactory to the company.
· Interpersonal communication skills are required in order to interface with all affected teams, personnel, and vendors
· Strong work ethic with demonstrated ability to effectively work with minimum supervision
· Solid computer skills to include Microsoft Office Software (Excel, Work, Powerpoint) MS Project, Primavera
· Ability to work overtime, weekends, holidays, with the ability to respond to call outs as needed to fulfill business objective
· Follow and adhere to all applicable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) guidelines (ex: eye protection, footwear, Nomex).
· Regular and Reliable Attendance
· Ability to interface effectively with
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
Preferred Qualifications
· Knowledge of AutoCAD, Plant3D or CADWorks
· Knowledge of ASME B31.3 requirements
