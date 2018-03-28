Project Engineer

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Mont Belvieu
Posted on 
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 3:50pm

About the Role:

The Role:
My client is currently seeking a Project Engineer for their facility located in Mont Belvieu, TX.



Job Responsibilities



· Design pipelines, metering, pump, and compression equipment

· Model and evaluate terminal and fractionator systems, and suggest efficiency and debottlenecking projects

· Provide technical support for startups, troubleshooting, and system expansions

· Provide cost estimating for projects

· Generate AFEs

· Develop fractionation and terminaling system simulation models and review against operating conditions

· Suggest optimization projects to enhance system efficiencies

· Assure all Targa design and construction standards are met and followed

· Assure State, Federal and Targa regulations and policies in Safety and Environmental areas are adhered to within area of responsibility

· Provide detailed cost estimating for small to large capital projects

· Assist Project Managers (PM) with project controls including cost forecasting and project scheduling

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Minimum Essential Qualifications

· BS degree in Engineering, 10 years' experience in gas liquid fractionation, terminaling, construction and field operations.

· Possess and maintain a valid driver's license to include a safe driving record satisfactory to the company.

· Interpersonal communication skills are required in order to interface with all affected teams, personnel, and vendors

· Strong work ethic with demonstrated ability to effectively work with minimum supervision

· Solid computer skills to include Microsoft Office Software (Excel, Work, Powerpoint) MS Project, Primavera

· Ability to work overtime, weekends, holidays, with the ability to respond to call outs as needed to fulfill business objective

· Follow and adhere to all applicable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) guidelines (ex: eye protection, footwear, Nomex).

· Regular and Reliable Attendance

· Ability to interface effectively with

Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
Preferred Qualifications

· Knowledge of AutoCAD, Plant3D or CADWorks

· Knowledge of ASME B31.3 requirements

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Construction Jobs
Sub_Category 
Construction Engineer Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
638436