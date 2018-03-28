Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

My client is currently seeking a Project Engineer for their facility located in Mont Belvieu, TX.







Job Responsibilities







· Design pipelines, metering, pump, and compression equipment



· Model and evaluate terminal and fractionator systems, and suggest efficiency and debottlenecking projects



· Provide technical support for startups, troubleshooting, and system expansions



· Provide cost estimating for projects



· Generate AFEs



· Develop fractionation and terminaling system simulation models and review against operating conditions



· Suggest optimization projects to enhance system efficiencies



· Assure all Targa design and construction standards are met and followed



· Assure State, Federal and Targa regulations and policies in Safety and Environmental areas are adhered to within area of responsibility



· Provide detailed cost estimating for small to large capital projects



· Assist Project Managers (PM) with project controls including cost forecasting and project scheduling



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum Essential Qualifications



· BS degree in Engineering, 10 years' experience in gas liquid fractionation, terminaling, construction and field operations.



· Possess and maintain a valid driver's license to include a safe driving record satisfactory to the company.



· Interpersonal communication skills are required in order to interface with all affected teams, personnel, and vendors



· Strong work ethic with demonstrated ability to effectively work with minimum supervision



· Solid computer skills to include Microsoft Office Software (Excel, Work, Powerpoint) MS Project, Primavera



· Ability to work overtime, weekends, holidays, with the ability to respond to call outs as needed to fulfill business objective



· Follow and adhere to all applicable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) guidelines (ex: eye protection, footwear, Nomex).



· Regular and Reliable Attendance



· Ability to interface effectively with



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Preferred Qualifications



· Knowledge of AutoCAD, Plant3D or CADWorks



· Knowledge of ASME B31.3 requirements



