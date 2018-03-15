Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Project Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Lead the planning and execution of the flushing and disconnect of two subsea fields, including integration with subsea well P&A, as a prelude to final decommissioning works.

Produce project management deliverables and manage the execution of the flushing and disconnect scope for two subsea fields

Assist with the selection and management of contractors

Support development and execution of commercial agreements with 3rd parties

Management of interfaces with Wells, Subsea PM's, Asset teams and 3rd party hosts

Ensure there is a strong project control framework in place, including C&P, Project Services, HSSE etc.

Experience

Experienced Project Engineer with strong project management and technical skills.

North Sea offshore expereince with subsea fields

Qualifications:

Degree/Diploma or equivalent.

Skills

Good inter-personal and leadership skills.

Good communications skills (i.e. report writing and presentation)

The ability to work within a multi-disciplinary matrix team is essential.

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918622

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now