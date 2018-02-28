Project Engineer

Progressive GE
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 - 1:27am

About the Role:



* - Working as a key part of the engineering group to develop and engineer solutions for major projects in the Energy from Waste industry
* - Plant equipment specification and selection, piping and cabling specification, sourcing and selection of suppliers, specification and integration of third party equipment packages
* - Generating and reviewing technical specifications for key components and process equipment packages, tender process and bid analysis
* - Liaising with suppliers, technology providers and partners
* - Reporting to and liaising with the engineering manager to ensure project impetus and deadlines are maintained
* - Attend meetings with clients and contractors
* Implement documentation systems / document control and maintain system documentation / manuals

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Contracts Engineer Jobs
AED18000 to AED20000 Per year
636089