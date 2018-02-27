Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Purpose:

Play a key supporting role to the Operations Department management to ensure the efficient and effective day-to-day functioning of the department activities, execution of projects and the interaction and interfacing with other departments.

The role encompasses all technical and commercial aspects of Operations management and is targeted at ambitious individuals who envisage a career for themselves in senior general management roles.



Duties and Responsibilities:

* Under the direction of the relevant senior department managers, the Project Engineer will write and maintain currency of all department plans, procedures and standard forms that make up the Operations department management system.

* Translate of business and operations plans and processes into the functionality of the company ERP system.

* Assistance in the preparation of bid estimate input (e.g.. man-hour estimates, engineering Material Take Offs etc.)

* Drafting and issuance of contractual minutes of meeting with clients and subcontractors, using language and structure that protects our clients' commercial position at all times

* Involvement in the annual department budget process, including strategic planning for the medium and short term

* Development of new HSE, production or project management continuous improvement initiatives

* Make compelling arguments for a variety of business cases using well-structured PowerPoint presentations and written reports, articulated in "business English".



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree qualified, preferably MBA or PMP certified

* A minimum of 3 to 5years of experience in a relevant industry

* Background in mechanical, marine or structural engineering is preferred but not essential

* Fluent English (Reading, Writing and Speaking)

* Very good written and verbal communications skills.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree qualified, preferably MBA or PMP certified

* A minimum of 3 to 5years of experience in a relevant industry

* Background in mechanical, marine or structural engineering is preferred but not essential

* Fluent English (Reading, Writing and Speaking)

* Very good written and verbal communications skills.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now