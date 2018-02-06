Company Primat Recruitment

Location Sheffield,South Yorkshire,England

About the Role:

We are looking for a qualified Project Engineer that can supervise our clients "Connections" delivery requirements, predominantly the installation of gas mains and services up to and including 7Bar, and Multi-Utility works in a safe, efficient, competent manner and to a high quality. The main roles are to ensure that the works are constructed to the relevant standards, technical specifications, on time, to the customer's satisfaction, in a cost-efficient manner, considering the relevant health and safety standards that must be followed to complete the works safely. They should be able to collect, collate and distribute information to teams and contractors, then supervise both to ensure work is completed to time, budget and to specification.

1 Co-ordination and supervision of teams working on utility networks / services.2 Allocation of resources in a safe, efficient and cost-effective manner.3 Ensuring Customer Service and Satisfaction.4 Planning and scheduling of customers works.5 Pre-quote surveying, including liaising with customers, selecting appropriate route, materials and construction method, preparation of documents and liaising with Design team6 Liaising with Local Authorities, Highways Authorities and other Stakeholders / Third Parties.7 Ensuring works completed on time as required, avoiding unnecessary issues or costs, but resolving those should they occur.8 Maximise productivity whilst in adherence to procedures and working practices to ensure adherence to legislation.9 Organising workload for teams, to ensure works are delivered safely and on time.10 Supervision of works to quality standards of all aspects of construction activities.11 Ensuring prompt and accurate completion and return of relevant information e.g. updating systems; completion/closure records etc.12 Ensuring relevant Health and Safety standards are followed and achieved.13 Ensuring work sites comply with all current legislation.14 Liaison with Client and management to make sure that customer service is at the forefront of the decision-making process.15 Management of operatives.16 Investigating complaints and issues should they occur.17 Assisting Senior Project Engineers and Contract Managers with investigations.

Essential:

1. NRSWA Supervisors Certificate.

2. Gas engineering and street works background.

3. Relevant knowledge and experience in gas connections and installations up to 7Bar.

4. Relevant Gas and Safety Training.

5. Working in vicinity of buried services qualification.

6. Experience of working with Contractors and supervising teams.

7. Experience of multi-tasking multiple projects.

Desirable:

1. Detailed knowledge of all other relevant legislation and codes of practice.

2. CP, AE and SCO qualifications.

3. Emergency Fire Training; Emergency Training; Site Supervisory Safety Course.

4. Deep trench excavation training.

5. Knowledge regarding the safe operation of plant & machinery.

6. Multi - Utility (Electric and Water) qualifications.

Permanent

Engineering

Gas Turbine

Salary £45000 to £55000 Per year

