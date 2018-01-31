Project Engineer

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

- Performs engineering design evaluations and works to complete projects within budget and scheduling restraints.

- Reviews industry policies and procedures to ensure data accuracy, security, and regulatory compliance.

- Reviews reports of production, malfunction, and maintenance to determine or address problems.

- Provides technical support for the engineering process.

- Relies on instructions and pre- established guidelines to perform the functions of the job.

- Works under immediate supervision.

- Primary job functions do not typically require exercising independent judgment.

- Back up responsibilities for the Project Manager as required.



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

- Participates in Invitation to Tender (ITT) development, bid evaluation and contractor selection

- Participates in identification & sourcing long lead equipment, assuring Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contractor support until equipment is assigned to the contractor

- Coordinates development of Gate 3 deliverables

- Coordinates development of Functional Interaction Plan

- Coordinates project issues resolution process

- Coordinates change requests & endorses change authorization

- Responsible for the completion of the assigned work scope consistent with the Project Objectives

- Engages Project Team and functional resources to verify that the design & construction is consistent with project specifications & standards

- Serves as interface between Project Team & Contractor

- Ensures smooth transitions between project stages

- Leads Project Management Team (PMT) in applying Project Management Systems



SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

- BS degree in engineering field

- 5+ years experience in multiple assignments in engineering, construction, and project management and controls activities

- Broad range of experience and skills through multiple function & project assignments (Multi-discipline skill set)

- Broad knowledge of design standards, specifications & work processes - Strong leadership, influencing & interpersonal skills

- Strong organizational, coordination, planning & interface skills

- Ability to adapt to tight deadlines, heavy workloads & frequent changes in priorities

- Excellent communication skills & ability to read, write & speak fluent English

- Proficient in MS Office suite of software programs

- This is a level 3 position: At least 20 years of related experience is required

- Must have over 20 years experience with pipeline SCADA systems.



