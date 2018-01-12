About the Role:
Senior Project Engineer - The Hague, Netherlands
Leap29 is currently seeking a Senior Project Engineer, with experience in leading middle and large-scale projects, within the downstream, refinery and chemical/petrochemical markets.
The right candidate will have a Bachelor or Master's Degree in Engineering with proven leadership experience in Refinery / Petrochemical markets, experience in Upstream Oil and Gas, (Fertilizers / Mining will also be considered if the leadership experience is well demonstrated).
Duration: 12 Month Renewable Contract
Location: The Hague, Netherlands
Start: ASAP
Key requirements:
• Leadership skills in Project Engineering and the ability to lead large teams of 30+ Project Engineers
• Accountability for the project success and to provide robust direction to the team
• Plans and manages the work, including the man hour estimates and margin goals
• Excellent communication and co-ordination skills (both verbal and written).
• Flexibility to travel on a regular basis
• Can work as part of an efficient team with project management and other disciplines
Technical Skills
• 5+ years of experience in project engineering activities under the supervision of Project Manager
• Ensure timescales are being kept and deliverables are issued in a timely manner and as per schedule
• Understand Project Procedure, Execution Plans, Quality Plans and assist PM in the proper execution of the project activities
• Assist PM in organizing weekly meetings, compiling meeting notes, weekly project reports and such other project documentation
• Assist in proposal coordination/compilation efforts
• Capable of interacting with all stakeholders including clients and vendors
Qualifications
• 8+ years of experience in Engineering and Design
• At least 5 years of experience in project engineering activities
• Knowledge of Primavera/MS Project would be an advantage
• Previous experience of independently handling small projects of up to 20000 hours would be an advantage
• Open for short travel and deputation to sites where required