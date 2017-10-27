Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Project Engineer, based in Westhill Aberdeenshire



Responsibilities will include:

Act as both Study / Project Engineer in delivery of smaller engineering modifications

Effectively manage engineering resources from Operator Support Contract (OSC), Engineering & Construction (E&C) to support timely delivery of studies and work packs / materials for modifications

Ensure the delivery, on schedule and on budget, of defined modifications

Generate Order of Magnitude (OOM) cost estimates for internal modification screening and ranking purposes

Manage the modifications engineering budget on behalf of the Operations Handover Superintendent

Provide input to the definition of project / modification activities in other teams

Ensure all of the above shall be delivered safely and efficiently

Provide Project Planning, Project Controls & Project Delivery Assurance for Make Safe and Handover workstream activities to the Operations Handover Superintendent

Undertake any other activities that may be reasonably required



Qualifications & Experience

Educated to BSc, preferably in an Engineering discipline and/or Chartered Engineer or equivalent

Member of relevant professional institution

Reasonable level of related oil & gas industry experience

Emergency response experience to allow appointment as a Duty Manager



