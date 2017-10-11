Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

Wood is currently recruiting for a Project Engineer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry. Under the general direction of the Project Manager, responsible for execution planning activities throughout the assigned scope. Provides overall planning and organization of the project during all project phases. Responsible for the consistency, quality and compliance to Sadara requirements throughout the project life cycle.

* Ensure the use of the Global Project Methodology as implemented in Sadara, during all phases of the project* Support the Project Leader to ensure that Sadara directions and objectives are met and Project Goals are set supporting those* Ensure project scope, schedule, and cost are clearly defined, closely coordinated, consistently monitored and controlled throughout the project cycle* Report any deviation and proposes corrective action to ensure the project goals for safety, schedule, cost, and quality are met* Facilitate development of the Project Execution Plan ensuring high quality, all Project Phases up to and including Project Closure are considered and is aligned with the Stakeholders expectations* Recommend improvements, ideas to work processes, policies, procedures, and design at every opportunity that will result in either schedule improvement or cost saving* Support Project Leaders in the coordination of Team Building and Team Integration related activities. Facilitates new team members integration process* Facilitate team meetings and interactions promoting excellent communication with all team members and teamwork spirit* Own focal point for the assembly of the required EPC Inquiry / Award packages. Support the Project Leaders along the bidding and award process* Monitor, facilitate, and participate in project reviews as required (Gates reviews, and Bench Marking) and Project requirements* Utilize and coordinate functional department's resources as required to support the projects under his responsibility* Facilitate Risk Management Identification Process and act as Focal Point for Risk Management Plan* Drive Interface Management Coordination Process and support resolution of critical conflicts* Champion the Scope Change Management Process internally and externally with involved contractors, administering and coordination resolutions* Support alignment with EH&S and manufacturing strategy and deliverables* Support implementation of constructability concepts and compliance with safety principles applicable to the project* Participate in the development of effective start-up and commissioning guidelines* Drive Project Close out including transfer of project documentation into the operating asset and documenting key project learning experiences in the Project Closure Report

* Minimum of 10+ years of experience in skills and competencies within projects execution* Technical / Working Experience: Must have good background in project engineering principles of design* Some experience in working in large Chemical or Petrochemical projects is an asset* Demonstrates a broad background in process and equipment technology and their design principles* Demonstrates good experience with all phases of project execution from Conceptual Design / FEL to Mechanical Completion, Commissioning and Startup. Experience with Large international projects is a plus* Interpersonal effectiveness: In addition to working with the various project team members, good relationships with internal and external stakeholders will be critical to project success* Dealing with foreign cultures, experience in multiple countries would be an advantage* Communication Skills: Fluent in English. Ability to facilitate large meetings and workshops* Degree in Mechanical Engineering

