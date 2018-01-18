Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft have an opportunity for an experienced Project Director to lead the construction of a 5000 employee camp in Khazakstan. The role will be working for the main contractor, therefore will be working closely with the Client Management Team.





The successful candidate will have extensive experience leading large and complex EPC Construction Projects, and leadership experience with geographic and cultural teams.



The project duration will be around 2 years, on a 45/15 rotation.



