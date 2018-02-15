Company Fircroft

Location Newcastle upon Tyne,Tyne and Wear,England

About the Role:

The Role:

We are looking for a 'Project Cost Controller', the main duties of which will include:-



* Analysis of timesheet and gain agreement from the Project team

* Update and managing an excel timesheet

* Ensure timesheets are approved via the client

* On approval submit application for payment to client, once approved generate and submit invoice

* Resolve any queries raised

* Ensure the spreadsheet and excel are aligned i.e. 40 hours in sage 40 hours in spreadsheet but queries and resolve any 40 hours in sage but 35 in spreadsheet

* Review and update the cost control spreadsheet



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Good with spreadsheets

* Communication skills

* Experience reviewing timesheets



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Administrator Jobs

Salary £16000 to £18000 Per year

Apply Apply Now