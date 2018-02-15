Project Cost Controller

Fircroft
Newcastle upon Tyne,Tyne and Wear,England
Thursday, February 15, 2018 - 2:30am

About the Role:

The Role:
We are looking for a 'Project Cost Controller', the main duties of which will include:-

* Analysis of timesheet and gain agreement from the Project team
* Update and managing an excel timesheet
* Ensure timesheets are approved via the client
* On approval submit application for payment to client, once approved generate and submit invoice
* Resolve any queries raised
* Ensure the spreadsheet and excel are aligned i.e. 40 hours in sage 40 hours in spreadsheet but queries and resolve any 40 hours in sage but 35 in spreadsheet
* Review and update the cost control spreadsheet

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Good with spreadsheets
* Communication skills
* Experience reviewing timesheets

Contract
Administration Jobs
Engineering Administrator Jobs
£16000 to £18000 Per year
