Project Coordinator

About the Role:
Job Title: 14695-1 Project Control Coordinator
Location: Richmond Virginia 23231 United States
Employment Type: 6-month contract
(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)
JOB DESCRIPTION
* Review customers' specifications and examine new contracts to ensure thorough understanding and adherence to desired contract terms and conditions.
* Monitor, analyze, and report on contract performance, and control contract documents.
* Maintain a centralized project control process and enforce necessary controls to assure maximum project profitability.
* Follow guidelines and established procedures to initiate price change requests, apply mark-ups, prepare quotations and implement changes, as appropriate.
* Under direction, resolve disputes involving back charges, escalation, delays, extras and warranty charges.
* Report significant problems to project manager for resolution.
* Prepare releases, waivers of lien and affidavits to allow collection of all payments.
* Review and coordinate flow of information among various groups and customers, and implement measures to resolve routine problems, ensure meeting schedule commitments and achieve customer satisfaction.
* Participate in meetings to provide information on assigned projects and resolve problems.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.