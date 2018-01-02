Project Coordinator

Company Progressive GE

Location Richmondale

About the Role:

Job Title: 14695-1 Project Control Coordinator

Location: Richmond Virginia 23231 United States

Employment Type: 6-month contract

(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

JOB DESCRIPTION

* Review customers' specifications and examine new contracts to ensure thorough understanding and adherence to desired contract terms and conditions.* Monitor, analyze, and report on contract performance, and control contract documents.* Maintain a centralized project control process and enforce necessary controls to assure maximum project profitability.* Follow guidelines and established procedures to initiate price change requests, apply mark-ups, prepare quotations and implement changes, as appropriate.* Under direction, resolve disputes involving back charges, escalation, delays, extras and warranty charges.* Report significant problems to project manager for resolution.* Prepare releases, waivers of lien and affidavits to allow collection of all payments.* Review and coordinate flow of information among various groups and customers, and implement measures to resolve routine problems, ensure meeting schedule commitments and achieve customer satisfaction.* Participate in meetings to provide information on assigned projects and resolve problems.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now