Project Controls Specialist

About the Role:
Employment Type: 9-month contract
(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)
Job Description:
* Prepare project cost reports
* Review project invoices
* Coordinate payment with internal accounting department
* Prepare and update project schedules
Requirements:
* Bachelor's degree in construction management, engineering, or related field from accredited program
* Entry-level position (zero to two years of professional experience)
