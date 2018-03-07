Company Progressive GE

Location United States

About the Role:

A few Major Utilities Firms in Indiana are looking to hire Project Controls Professionals to join their team as soon as possible. These firms are some of our top clients and we have placed with them before. We will be able to influence the process and give you the best chance possible to get the opportunity at the best rate.

The right candidate must have 5+ years of experience in Project Controls, track record of handling previous Gas & Electric Transmission and Distribution projects, and extensive knowledge of industry tools like P6.

PMP or other PMI certification would be beneficial but not required.

The rate will be based on experience, market rate, and the budget of the group.

Job Type Contract

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management Jobs

Salary $30 to $100 per hour

