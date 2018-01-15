Company Vivid Resourcing

My client based in the South East region is actively looking for a 12 month rolling contractor to work as a Project Controls manager on a major highways infrastructure scheme. The project will involve upgrading this section to an All-Lane Running (ALR) smart motorway. This is a great opportunity for skilled Highways professionals to be part of a successful team.

Key Requirements

- 10 plus years working on highways and smart motorways projects

- Worked alongside Tier 1 Contractors

- Civil Engineering Degree

- Comfortable using P6 software

Location - South East England

Duration - 12 Months Rolling

Day Rate - Negotiable

If you or anyone else is interested, please let me know by sending your CV and I will be in touch.

Looking to interview this week and next week.

