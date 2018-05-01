Project Controls Lead

Company Fircroft

Location Kitimat

About the Role:

The Role:

Establish and implement project controls including cost control, schedule/- and progress management

Attend local meetings with Contractors as Project Services representative

Monitor contract key dates, milestones and Company plan dates for alignment with the overall - integrated plan

Review/approve cost information from various Contractors

Analyze trends and give early warnings of any deviations

Inform Project Manager with monthly cost/schedule/progress updates

Provide input into Plant monthly reports

Review/assess scope change requests for impacts on project risks, cost & schedule.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Skills & Requirements:



10+ years of experience in project services with experience in planning

8+ years of experience in petrochemical industry

Experience with working with Primavera

Worked on at least 1 mega project for at least a number of years

Proven communication skills



About Fircroft:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management / Control Jobs

