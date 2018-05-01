Project Controls Lead

About the Role:
The Role:
Establish and implement project controls including cost control, schedule/- and progress management
Attend local meetings with Contractors as Project Services representative
Monitor contract key dates, milestones and Company plan dates for alignment with the overall - integrated plan
Review/approve cost information from various Contractors
Analyze trends and give early warnings of any deviations
Inform Project Manager with monthly cost/schedule/progress updates
Provide input into Plant monthly reports
Review/assess scope change requests for impacts on project risks, cost & schedule.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Skills & Requirements:
10+ years of experience in project services with experience in planning
8+ years of experience in petrochemical industry
Experience with working with Primavera
Worked on at least 1 mega project for at least a number of years
Proven communication skills
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.