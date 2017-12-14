Company Fircroft

Location Spring Arbor, Michigan

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

Project Controls Lead (PCL) implements overall project controls direction through application of systems and methods for estimate development, cost control, progress measurement, schedule development / control and management of change.



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide timely and accurate data and deliverables in support of benchmarking and tool building

* Provide overall project cost, schedule, progress measurement, and change management leadership and expertise

* Provide support to Project Team and Stewards with cost and schedule analysis, reporting, forecasting and budgeting

* Development of Project Controls Plan and Management of Change (MOC) Plan

* Ensure that the Stewardship process is established and implemented, leading to monthly cost and schedule stewardship reviews

* Coordinates and communicates priorities for new and ongoing estimating, planning and cost control activities

* Leads preparation and maintenance of the Cost Breakdown Structure (CBS), the Original Control Budget (OCB), Current Control Budget (CCB) and Project Master Schedule, and Budget (Planning & Budgeting (P&B) ), and the overall cost and progress control system

* Coordinate the collecting, analyzing, and reporting of project cost and schedule control information, to ensure overall project status is assessed and potential problem areas identified; prepares overall cost and schedule forecasts

* Administer and facilitates the Management of Change process

* Facilitate Capital Efficiency / Opportunities and Vulnerabilities process

* Interface with Controllers regarding AFEs/budgets and invoices and development of Work-In-Place

* Participate in bid evaluation process (as required)

* Participate in developing Contract Price Budgets and Contract Control Schedules and Milestones

* Ensure familiarity of Project Controls team with Contractor payment terms and contract coordination procedures applicable to their scope

* Leads preparation for Gates Reviews, Advance Commitment, Full Funding or Supplement activities



- Coordinates development of cost and schedule estimates in preparation of Gate and Check Point/Advance Commitment reviews

- Coordinate development of Estimate Confidence Packages and Estimate Development Plans

* Respond to ad hoc requests from Project Management Team (PMT) related to Controls/Reporting

* Consortium / Affiliate / Joint Venture presentations

* Supports preparation of Close-out Reporting / CA$HD Input Perform quality assurance at the project level by monitoring and appraising the performance of Contractors in the areas of cost control, progress measurement and schedule control

* Responsible for ensuring that proper and effective project control measures are executed by the Contractor; including the Contractor's cost and schedule control organization, plans and procedures

* Review and, where appropriate, endorse schedule, progress and cost baselines and forecast prepared by contractors

* Review progress measures reported by the Contractor

* Review cost and schedule bases of Contractor's Change Proposals / Orders; including progress trends developed by Contractor

* Assist site management in developing/reviewing cost and schedule corrective actions and recovery plans, and making sure needed actions/plans are implemented Manage the Cost and Schedule organization including the Contractor sites and serve as the central link from the Project to the organization

* Maintain close liaison with other members of the organization on the Project and the function

* Coordinates development of Project Controls Implementation Plan tailored to the specific project

* Provide feedback and mentor to project controls engineers and planners in the project

* Ensure Functional alignment for support and approval of key client deliverables (i.e. Estimate Confidence Package, Estimate Development Plan, etc.)

* Drives and promotes capital efficiency on projects being stewarded by the department



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

* Bachelors of Science Degree in Engineering, Engineering Technology, or Construction Management

* 5-10 years of project controls experience focused on cost control and schedule control achievements

* Supervisory experience required

* Willing to work overseas in a team environment

* Willing to relocate to required project site

* Knowledgeable with company project management best practices framework and key work processes

* Strong Influencing, Consulting, Mentoring, Analytical, and Computing skills

* Strong Excel and PowerPoint skills

* Adaptability to changing priorities

* Strong interpersonal and communication skills

* Ability to multitask and respond quickly to urgent analysis requests



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Project Administrator Jobs

Apply Apply Now