About the Role:

My client, a large organisation based in the Sydney CBD, are recruiting for a Project Co-ordinator for a period of 6 months.

Reporting to the Global Head of Delivery with the Global Head of Talent Acquisition as your primary stakeholder, you will be responsible for driving one or more strategic projects for the Talent Acquisition team.

You will have experience driving and detailing actions from ideas and you will enjoy deciphering turning concepts into reality

* You will have a strong track record demonstrating how you have rolled up your sleeves and helped with both strategic and tactical tasks* You love the idea of working for a global company and can demonstrate times you have interacted cross-regionally* You pride yourself in your ability to interact with people at all levels and seniority in a corporate organization* You have strong and demonstrable interpersonal skills

To be considered for this role you must be able to demonstrate experience in high pressure environments supporting stakeholders across multiple projects.

